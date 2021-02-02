Galveston police officer arrested, charged with stalking, family violence

The Galveston Sheriff’s Office said Captain Pedro Alcocer was involved in an off-duty disturbance regarding possible criminal conduct.

GALVESTON, Texas – An investigation is underway after a Galveston police officer was charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and an emergency protective order hold.

The Galveston Sheriff’s Office said Captain Pedro Alcocer was involved in an off-duty disturbance regarding possible criminal conduct.

Deputies said the preliminary investigations were shared with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, who recommended the charges.

Deputies said on Jan. 31, warrants were issued for Alcocer’s arrest and on Feb. 1, 2021, Alcocer turned himself in to the Galveston County Jail. He was released on bond, deputies said.

Alcocer was placed on administrative leave without pay while the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cases. He has been employed with the Galveston Police Department since January 1991.