Free masks to be distributed in participating Houston-area Ford dealers

HOUSTON – Auto maker Ford is distributing masks in several Texas cities, including Houston, throughout the month of February, as part of a partnership with Ford Motor Company Fund and the United Auto Workers Union.

The goal is to donate 120 million masks to at-risk communities across the country by mid-2021, an increase from 100 million in the past year.

Houstonians can visit a participating Ford dealership to pick up a 20-pack of masks on Feb. 23 at no cost while supplies last. More information can be found here.

As part of Ford’s plan to battle COVID-19, the auto maker is currently working on a transparent, low-cost reusable respirators that allows people to communicate and express with one another, especially to those with hearing impairments who cannot communicate with cloth or surgical masks. The masks are still in their testing phase and are expected to be available later this year.

Ad

Easy-to-build air filtration kits are also in the testing phase, which supplements a room’s existing filtration system to help reduce the risk of COVID-19. The kit, according to studies, can clean the air inside a 960-square-foot room size, including school classrooms.

A regional Super Bowl ad campaign will also debut this week, delivering their #FinishStrong message in major TV markets in California, Florida, Michigan, Missouri and Texas, states that were hit hard by COVID-19.