Bracelet appearing to hold loved one’s ashes found at Hobby Airport. Can you help find its owner?

The bracelet found at Hobby Airport, as published on social media by Desiree Encinas.

HOUSTON – Could you help find the owner of a bracelet that was found at Houston’s Hobby Airport?

A post that has been shared on social media is asking for help returning the special bracelet to its rightful owner.

The original post shows a bracelet that appears to contain a loved one’s ashes inside a heart-shaped container that is engraved with a thumbprint.

Desiree Encinas said in a Facebook post that she found the bracelet near the Terminal 2 bathroom. She said she tried to turn it in to lost and found, but they were closed.

“With the power of social media I’m hoping we can find the owner,” she wrote in the post.

Last night 1/28 I found this bracelet that seems to have a loved ones ashes and thumb print I’d love to find the owner... Posted by Desiree Encinas on Friday, January 29, 2021

Encinas is now hoping someone will see the bracelet and help locate the items rightful owner.

If you have any information you can send an email to KPRC 2 at news@kprc.com.

KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda spoke with the woman who found the bracelet and her interview will air on KPRC 2 News at 6 p.m.