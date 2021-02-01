63ºF

Student hurt after box cutter used in Channelview ISD school fight, authorities say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOUSTON – A Channelview Independent School District student was hurt when a student wielded a box cutter during a fight Monday morning, according to the school.

The incident happened at Alice Johnson Junior High School.

“The school constables were immediately made aware and the injured student was transported to a hospital to be evaluated,” the school said in a statement.

The other student was detained and the box cutter confiscated.

Local law enforcement is investigating.

It’s unclear from the district’s statement about the incident whether the student who was injured was the student with the box cutter or the student who was detained.

