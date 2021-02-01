Police search for suspect who killed man in shooting at tire shop in south Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Police Department is searching for the person who gunned down a man on Sunday outside a tire shop in south Houston. Officials said the victim, a Hispanic male in his late 20s, was a customer at Pineda Tire Shop.

Police said several friends and family are mourning the loss of a loved one.

“Just full of emotions family members. I can understand it,“ said HPD Detective Eric Martinez.

Police responded to a shooting at a tire shop at 4400 South Loop East Freeway.

“We found one male unresponsive on the ground near a vehicle. There were several witnesses on the scene and the witness recalls the male shooting another male after a verbal argument. The male fled the scene,” Martinez said.

During the investigation, police said they found 10 shell casings on the ground, but it’s unclear how many times the victim was shot.

“It’s very tragic it should never happen. It’s a sad day,” Martinez said.

Police said the victim was a customer of the tire shop and a manager was there when the shooting happened but did not see anything.

“There is surveillance on the property unfortunately it’s down at the moment,” Martinez said.

Investigators spent hours collecting evidence and processing the scene.

“We do have good witnesses that can identify the suspect and we are working on those leads right now,” Martinez said.

Police are still trying to figure out the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The name of the victim has not been released.

If you know anything about this shooting, please call HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.