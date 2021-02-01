Here’s how some Houston families can score $3 tickets to The Health Museum

The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science launches a new initiative, Museum for All, which allows low-income families to receive reduced tickets.

HOUSTON – The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science announced Friday a new initiative, Museum for All, which allows low-income families to receive reduced tickets. Guest can visit the museum for $3 per general admission ticket, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP card.

The Health Museum is located at 1515 Hermann Drive.

Museum for All is part of the museum’s commitment to empower healthier living and improve access for people of all backgrounds. Qualifying families can use the low-cost option by visiting The Health Museum beginning Monday.

Regular pricing for The Health Museum is $10 for ages 13 and older; $8 for children 3 to 12 years old and seniors 65 and above and free for children two and younger.

Through the program, a family of four can enjoy the museum for $12, instead of $36.

The Health Museum is free for all families on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re pleased to offer Museums for All as part of The Health Museum’s commitment to be accessible to all audiences and to empower healthier living,” said John Arcidiacono, President and CEO of The Health Museum. “Now more than ever, it’s essential for our community to have access to accurate and educational health information as well as the tools and resources to make informed decisions. The Health Museum will continue to partner with our community to remain an accessible resource for information on health and medical science.”

For more information on the Museums for All program at The Health Museum, please visit www.thehealthmuseum.org/museums-for-all.