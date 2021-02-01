All main lanes of Highway 290 inbound closed due to fatal crash, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating after a deadly crash on Highway 290 Monday.

Deputies said the crash happened on Highway 290 near Huffmeister in Northwest Harris County around 2:54 a.m.

According to HCSO, a female driver was critically injured in the crash and a man died. The woman, who was driving a Chevy Tahoe, lost control and hit a wall, deputies said. Deputies said a man who they believe was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the vehicle. The woman was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, investigators said.

Deputies said there were no witnesses to the crash.

All main lanes of 290 inbound are closed due to the fatal accident, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.