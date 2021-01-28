Grant available for Texas families with special education students: What you need to know

HOUSTON – Applications are now being accepted for the Supplemental Special Education Services grant for Texas students with significant and complex disabilities.

What is it?

The grant is being offered by the Texas Education Agency and provides funds of up to $1,500 to families impacted by COVID-19 to purchase goods and services, according to a flyer posted online.

How can people use it?

The money is transferred to an online account managed by TEA and can be accessed online to help students access special educational resources such as speech therapy. It can also be used to purchase computers, textbooks and tutoring services.

How to qualify

To qualify for the grant, students must have been enrolled in a Texas public school during the 2019-2020 school year and be currently enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year. Specific grade level requirements such as the determining the student’s educational environment for grades K-2, and qualifying for the STAAR ALT II assessment for grades 3-12 will be determined.

Documentation such as 2019 tax information will be required to apply.

More resources

More information on eligibility can be found here. To apply for the grant, click here.