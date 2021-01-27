Small business owners: Get answers today for your PPP questions

HOUSTON – If you are a small business owner or you know someone who is, tell them about the Texas governor’s webinar Wednesday to give an update on recovery resources through the Small Business Administration like the Paycheck Protection Program. They will answer questions live during the online session today from 1 to 2 p.m.

You don’t have to pay to participate, but you do need to register online because there is a maximum capacity of 10,000 attendees.

What: Governor’s Small Business Webinar Series: Information on the New Round of PPP Funding

When: January 27, 2021, 1-2 p.m.

Where: Online Webinar

About the Event:

The Governor’s Small Business Team will host a webinar for Texas small business owners to provide an update on recovery resources through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), specifically the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Our panel of experts will include senior executives from the SBA and Small Business Development Centers. They will explain the recent changes and provide up-to-date advice on the new round of PPP funding, loan forgiveness, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and other important resources. The event will also feature a live Q&A session with our expert panel. We hope you will join us for this informative virtual event!

Notice of Assistance at Office of the Governor Public Event:

Persons with disabilities who plan to attend the event and may need auxiliary aids or services should contact the Office of Small Business Assistance within the Economic Development and Tourism Office at (512) 936-0100 or smallbusiness@gov.texas.gov, at least two (2) business days before the event so that appropriate arrangements can be made.