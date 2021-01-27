Mayor Turner, Chief Acevedo to dedicate helicopter to fallen HPD officer Jason Knox

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo will be holding a ceremony Wednesday to dedicate the department’s newest helicopter to fallen officer Jason Knox.

Knox was killed when an HPD helicopter(75 Fox) crashed in an apartment complex in north Houston on May 2, 2020. When the crash happened, Acevedo identified the 35-year-old as the tactical flight officer involved in the crash and later died at the hospital.

Special section: Jason Knox

Knox was with Senior Police Officer Chase Cormier, who also suffered catastrophic injuries in the crash.

According to a release, the new helicopter will incorporate Officer Knox’s badge number, 2374, into its registration number, which will be N2374F.

The ceremony is expected to start at 1 p.m. Click2Houston.com is planning to offer a live stream of the event.