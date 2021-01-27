55ºF

Local News

Man fatally shot while relaxing in bed in northwest Harris County, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Fatal Shooting, Shooting, Accidental Shooting

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after they said a man was shot and killed while relaxing in bed in northwest Harris County Tuesday.

Deputies said it happened at a home near Laurel Creek Drive and Laurel Arbor Drive around 11:25 p.m. The person who accidentally pulled the trigger was a family friend, investigators said.

Investigators said the friend, who’s been staying with the victim, was examining a gun in the living room when it went off. The bullet went through the wall, into the master bedroom, through a T.V. and struck the victim, deputies said.

Deputies said the man’s wife was in the room with him when it happened and the family friend has been taken in for questioning.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: