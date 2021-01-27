Man fatally shot while relaxing in bed in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after they said a man was shot and killed while relaxing in bed in northwest Harris County Tuesday.

Deputies said it happened at a home near Laurel Creek Drive and Laurel Arbor Drive around 11:25 p.m. The person who accidentally pulled the trigger was a family friend, investigators said.

Investigators said the friend, who’s been staying with the victim, was examining a gun in the living room when it went off. The bullet went through the wall, into the master bedroom, through a T.V. and struck the victim, deputies said.

Deputies said the man’s wife was in the room with him when it happened and the family friend has been taken in for questioning.