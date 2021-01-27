Deputy shot in north Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON – A Harris County deputy has been taken to a hospital for treatment Tuesday after being shot, according to authorities.

The incident was reported about 5:50 p.m. in the area of Forestburg and Veterans Memorial drives.

According to a tweet from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was conscious while being transported to the hospital.

The gunman is not in custody, according to the tweet.

Law enforcement has swarmed the area. Video from Sky 2 showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles at the scene.

Houston police officials told KPRC 2 they are responding to the area to assist.

