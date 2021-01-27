62ºF

Klein Collins High School evacuated due to ‘momentary malfunction’ in kitchen appliance, officials say

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

SPRING, Texas – Students and staff Klein Collins High School in Spring are being evacuated, according to officials.

The Spring Fire Department shared a tweet saying smoke had been spotted at the Klein ISD school Wednesday morning.

After investigation, firefighters learned that i was a “momentary malfunction” in a kitchen appliance. Students have returned back to class after “doing a great job of quickly evacuating the building.”

