74ºF

Local News

Ask 2: I’m still waiting on my additional $300 from the CARES Act Extension. Will I get benefits for the time I’ve been waiting?

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Texas, Ask 2, Texas Workforce Commission, CARES Act
File
File (KPRC)

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: I’m still waiting on my additional $300 through the CARES Act Extension. Will I get benefits for the time that I’ve been waiting?

Answer: According to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), those who qualify for the additional $300 through the CARES Act Extension will have those benefits backdated.

According to its website, TWC will automatically enroll all Texans who are eligible for benefits under the CARES Act. Recipients do not need to reapply for new benefits.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.

_

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: