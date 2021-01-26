Ask 2: I’m still waiting on my additional $300 from the CARES Act Extension. Will I get benefits for the time I’ve been waiting?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: I’m still waiting on my additional $300 through the CARES Act Extension. Will I get benefits for the time that I’ve been waiting?

Answer: According to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), those who qualify for the additional $300 through the CARES Act Extension will have those benefits backdated.

Q: I'm still waiting on my add'l $300. Will I get benefits for the time that I’ve been waiting?



A: Yes. If you qualify for the add'l $300 through the CARES Act Extension, you will get those benefits backdated. Backdated pay will start for the week ending 1/2/21. pic.twitter.com/cljp1rbJMe — Texas Workforce Commission (@TXWorkforce) January 26, 2021

According to its website, TWC will automatically enroll all Texans who are eligible for benefits under the CARES Act. Recipients do not need to reapply for new benefits.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.