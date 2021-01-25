Here is how you can pre-register to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Public Health District announced that it will be opening a COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration site for people who fall under phase 1B.

According to a news release, the county is expected to receive 400 doses of the vaccine this week and will be administering it to people ages 65 and older and adults 18 years and older with at least one chronic medical condition.

The qualifying medical conditions include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Solid-organ transplantation

Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Anyone who meets the qualifications and would like to get the vaccine in a drive-through clinic should follow these steps in order to pre-register:

Go to mcphd-tx.org today at 2 p.m. Click on the link to join the pre-registration list. (This will not be available until 2 p.m.) Watch for an email tomorrow (Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021) between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. from noreply@mchd-tx.org to schedule your appointment. You will have 24 hours from the time the email is sent to make your appointment. If you do not complete the steps to make your appointment, your spot will be released to the next person on the list. Further instructions on location will be provided when you make the appointment online.

The county wants to note that “pre-registration does not guarantee an appointment. Appointments will not be made over the phone. If you are on the pre-registration list and do NOT receive a vaccine in this allocation, you will be required to sign up again for the next allocation. Be sure to check email regularly. All pre-registration information will remain confidential.”