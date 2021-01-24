‘Pretty wild.’ Residents mark 1-year anniversary of deadly explosion at Watson Grinding

HOUSTON – One year later, a blast rocked a Houston neighborhood. Many homeowners in Spring Branch are still fighting a battle for accountability.

The blast killed two Watson Grinding and Manufacturing employees and injured others on Jan. 24, 2020. The properties all around the site were damaged. The impact of the explosion shifted foundations, broke windows and left homeowners having to figure out what next.

On Friday, the company offered condolences and promised answers. Officials believe the blast ignited from a propylene leak from a rusty pipe.

Lee Wolf’s mother lived in this home for more than a decade -- home less than 500 feet of the blast itself. Debris filled their home and neighborhood.

On Sunday, Wolf and many others remembered the shock of what happened.

“Waking up to a phone call, early in the morning, I want to say between 4 and 5, of her telling me something has happened. And she’s saying she thought there was an explosion. And I kind of laughed about it, you know. It can’t be that bad. Got here, and it was a lot worse than I was kind of thinking. Sheetrock down. You could see gaps. You could see to the outside of the house where it went up and went out and kind of came back down. It was pretty.. it was pretty wild,” he said.

The Wolf family was able to fix their home in eight months.