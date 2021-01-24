5-month-old boy left in the road after car stolen in north Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police said someone left a little boy in the road in north Houston after stealing the vehicle he was in.

Surveillance video from New Haven Drive shows a vehicle suddenly stops around 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Someone gets out and runs around the vehicle.

As the camera turns, the driver appears to leave something in the road and then take off. A delivery driver and a neighbor later discovered it was a five-month-old boy.

“I could not imagine somebody would do that and I could also not imagine that nothing happened to the baby because this is a really busy street in the mornings,” said neighbor Dante Garcia, who lives across the street.

He said it was a miracle the little boy wasn’t hurt.

“There were countless ways this kid could’ve been harmed and nothing happened,” Garcia said.

Police said someone stole the vehicle with the child inside after the boy’s mom ran back into her apartment on Sunnyside Street to check on something.

According to the surveillance footage, an Amazon driver saw the boy and told a neighbor roughly 20 minutes after the child was left in the road.

Ageint Security shared the video footage, which was produced by its surveillance system on a home. Ageint owner and CEO Darrell Haynes said his systems have captured a lot of things before, but not quite like this.

“This is the first time we’ve seen a car with a child inside of it,” Haynes said.

Neighbors hope sharing the video will help locate a suspect.

“If you know who he is, report him cause that’s just stuff we don’t do to kids,” Garcia said.

Police said the suspect ditched the vehicle about a mile away from where the child was left.

KPRC 2 was unable to make contact with the boy’s mother but police said they drove her to New Haven Drive where she identified the child as hers.