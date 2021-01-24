2 deputies, 1 firefighter injured in North Harris County apartment fire, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two Harris County deputies and one firefighter were hospitalized after responding to an early-morning fire at an apartment complex in North Harris County Saturday, officials said.

Harris County deputies and fire crews were dispatched to the burning apartment building, located in the 5100 block of Farm to Market 1960 Road, around 1:30 a.m. On arrival, deputies rushed to evacuate the building while firefighters worked to knock down the blaze.

At some point, both deputies were transported to the hospital where they received treatment for smoke inhalation. Both deputies have since been released from the hospital and are in good spirits, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

“These guys were going door-to-door knocking and making sure all the residents got out,” said Rachel Neutzler, Communications Director with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. “So they’re true heroes tonight and saved countless lives.”

A firefighter who sustained a knee injury was also taken to the hospital.

During the blaze, a woman jumped from a second story window. She declined transport to an area hospital.

The fire damaged upwards of 20 apartment units, Neutzler said. In all, 41 tenants were displaced by the fire.

Initial reports suggest the fire spread to the apartment complex after a nearby vehicle ignited, Neutzler said. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Houston Fire Department’s Arson Division.