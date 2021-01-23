Man accused of taking cellphone photos up women’s skirts at H-E-B in Pearland, police say

Man accused of taking photos up women's skirts at an HEB in Pearland, according to police.

PEARLAND, Texas – A man is accused of taking cellphone photos up women’s skirts at an H-E-B in Pearland, according to the police department.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the H-E-B location on 2710 Pearland Pkwy.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect in hopes of leading to the identification of the man. As of Friday afternoon, police said they have identified the suspect in the case and collecting evidence. Police said they will be issuing a warrant for invasive visual recordings.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pearland Police department at 281-997-4249 or email rpaquette@pearlandtx.gov, or send the department a message on Facebook.