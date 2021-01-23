Go Easy, self-care boutique, opening in the Heights this summer

Go Easy, a self-care shop, is making its Houston debut with a new location in The Heights.

HOUSTON – A self-care shop is making its Houston debut with a new location in The Heights. Go Easy features skincare, CBD, luxury smoking accessories and sexual wellness products.

“Go Easy is thrilled to bring our unique brand of self-care to Houston. We are so glad we found a home at the MKT development,” said owner Molly Mathias. “We have some fun surprises up our sleeves so stay tuned for a summer opening.”

Mathias, who opened her first location in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District, said that she believed people, especially women, needed a safe haven dedicated to sex, anxiety, therapy, and healing. She sells products such as skincare, vibrators, organic lube and postpartum products.

Go Easy is opening at the M-K-T development at 600 North Shepherd Drive, which is focused on health and wellness programming for women. The mixed-use development also features Yoga on the Lawn, KIDZ MOVEZ and M-K-T Sunset Market.

“Go Easy’s theme focused on accessible self-care and wellness plays perfectly with the M-K-T vibe and their location at Building 1 will only heighten the visitor’s experience we are providing with other unique, female-owned retailers,” said Lisa Reyerse, Marketing and Brand Director for Triten Real Estate Partners.

The shop will be near Burdlife, CarilohaBamboo, June & Co., Flower Vault, Common Assembly, Anjouil’s and Tre’ Sorelle.