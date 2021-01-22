Person dies in crash after leading HPD officers on chase, authorities say

HOUSTON – A person is dead after leading officers on a chase in southeast Houston, according to Houston police.
Media partners: We’ll have a briefing in about 10 minutes here on Evergreen at Kernel. #hounews https://t.co/utErGuU0XU pic.twitter.com/lId53JCtZR— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2021
HPD commanders & PIO are en route to a fatal crash in the 1900 blk of Evergreen Dr near Kernel St in SE Houston.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2021
Prelim info is a suspect who led officers on a vehicle pursuit is deceased on the scene. No other reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. #hounews pic.twitter.com/RYTakM8zqb
Police said the person crashed a vehicle in the 1900 block of Evergreen Drive near Kernel Street and died on the scene.
No one else was hurt, according to police social media postings.
Officers advised people to avoid the area.