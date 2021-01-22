Person dies in crash after leading HPD officers on chase, authorities say

Houston police vehicles seen at the corner of Evergreen and Kernel in a photo posted on Houston police's social media on Jan. 22, 2021.

HOUSTON – A person is dead after leading officers on a chase in southeast Houston, according to Houston police.

Media partners: We’ll have a briefing in about 10 minutes here on Evergreen at Kernel. #hounews https://t.co/utErGuU0XU pic.twitter.com/lId53JCtZR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2021

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to a fatal crash in the 1900 blk of Evergreen Dr near Kernel St in SE Houston.



Prelim info is a suspect who led officers on a vehicle pursuit is deceased on the scene. No other reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. #hounews pic.twitter.com/RYTakM8zqb — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2021

Police said the person crashed a vehicle in the 1900 block of Evergreen Drive near Kernel Street and died on the scene.

No one else was hurt, according to police social media postings.

Officers advised people to avoid the area.