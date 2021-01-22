66ºF

Person dies in crash after leading HPD officers on chase, authorities say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Houston police vehicles seen at the corner of Evergreen and Kernel in a photo posted on Houston police's social media on Jan. 22, 2021.
Houston police vehicles seen at the corner of Evergreen and Kernel in a photo posted on Houston police's social media on Jan. 22, 2021. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A person is dead after leading officers on a chase in southeast Houston, according to Houston police.

Police said the person crashed a vehicle in the 1900 block of Evergreen Drive near Kernel Street and died on the scene.

No one else was hurt, according to police social media postings.

Officers advised people to avoid the area.

