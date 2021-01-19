60ºF

Vehicle sought in shooting that killed man along North Freeway

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Police released this image of a vehicle being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in north Houston on Jan. 18, 2021. (HPD)

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting Monday that left a man dead along a freeway in north Houston.

The shooting was reported about 10 a.m. on Interstate 45 North Freeway near Meadowfern Drive, just north of Greens Road.

In a tweet, Houston police released a picture of a white sedan being sought by investigators.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or shooting is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

The victim’s identity had not been released.

