Vehicle sought in shooting that killed man along North Freeway

Police released this image of a vehicle being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in north Houston on Jan. 18, 2021.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting Monday that left a man dead along a freeway in north Houston.

The shooting was reported about 10 a.m. on Interstate 45 North Freeway near Meadowfern Drive, just north of Greens Road.

In a tweet, Houston police released a picture of a white sedan being sought by investigators.

Vehicle is described only as a white sedan. Anyone with info is urged to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews https://t.co/Gs9I1KTpRf pic.twitter.com/8xDw4NPgSU — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 19, 2021

Anyone with information about the vehicle or shooting is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

The victim’s identity had not been released.