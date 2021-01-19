Montgomery County opening mass COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site; Here’s how to register

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I. Uncertainty over the pace of federal COVID-19 vaccine allotments triggered anger and confusion Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in some states where officials worried that expected shipments would not be forthcoming. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

HOUSTON – A mass COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site will be opened at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

Those who qualify for the current phase of vaccine administration can register for an appointment at www.lonestarvaccine.com. Once your registration is accepted and you have been assigned a date and time to receive your vaccination, you must bring your QR Code and a valid form of identification to receive a vaccine. Vaccinations are by appointment only and If you do not have an appointment you will not be permitted inside the vaccine site.

The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, in partnership with The Lone Star Family Health Center, announced the location at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds located at 9333 Airport Road in Conroe, Texas.

“This vaccination site is possible due to the Department of State Health Services allocating 2,000 doses to Lone Star Family Health Center this week,” a news release said. “As the state continues to increase the amount vaccines allocated to our community providers in the coming weeks, Montgomery County is proud to be partnering with Lone Star Family Health to open our first community mass vaccination site. Eligible residents can begin to make appointments to receive their first dose on-site and as additional supply becomes available from the state we look forward to opening more sites across the county to help get those in the community who wish to receive the vaccine easier access.”

Based on the limited availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses currently allocated to Montgomery County, the site will open Wednesday, January 20th at 9 a.m. and run through Friday, Jan. 22 until all available vaccine doses have been administered.

Montgomery County will follow the vaccine administration guidelines issued by the State of Texas and will be administering COVID-19 immunizations for the following: