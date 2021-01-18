Fisherman finds body near site of search for missing man in Liberty County

Nathan Heathco, 22, was last seen walking on FM 1409 in Liberty County, Texas Equusearch said.

DAYTON, Texas – A fisherman found a man’s body Sunday near the Trinity River in Liberty County, not far from where crews were searching for a missing man.

Authorities said the fisherman was searching for a place to fish along a tributary of the river when he found the man’s body in the water just off Private Road 442.

Investigators said they are awaiting an autopsy to determine the man’s identity and his cause of death.

Crews spent much of the day searching in the area for 22-year-old Nathan Heathco, who was last seen walking on FM 1409 in Liberty County on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for Texas Equusearch.

Officials said they believe Heathco may have been injured in a vehicle crash prior to his disappearance.

Heathco was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, a black long-sleeved shirt, jeans and brown-and-green cowboy boots. Nathan has “Dirty” tattooed on the back of his left leg, and “South” tattooed on the right leg, deputies said. Authorities said he also has the tattoo of praying hands on the back of his right shoulder, and the name “Cassidy” tattooed in the rib area of his right side.

Anyone with information regarding Heathco is urged to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.