3 employees of bail enforcement company accused of burglary after shootout with Cypress homeowner

CYPRESS, Texas – Three employees of a bail enforcement company are accused of crimes after a shootout at a home in Cypress on Saturday.

Angle Galvan, Frederick Randle and Frederick Siddique are now charged with burglary with felony upon entering.

They all work for the company Frederick Randle, named as the operator and owner of the company.

Authorities told KPRC 2 that two of the bail enforcement officers, armed with guns, approached a man at the front door of his house in the 16500 block of Cypress Pelican Dr. The homeowner claims he didn’t know who they were, so he ran inside his house, grabbed a gun himself and then started shooting inside the house.

One of the bail enforcement officers was hit in the arm. The bail enforcement officers went back outside, called 911 and the person who was hurt was hospitalized.

No one in the house – including the homeowner, his wife and two to three teens – were not injured, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner is not facing any charges, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO said the bail enforcement company did not notify law enforcement agencies that they would be conducting a bail jumping warrant, though it is standard practice to do so.