2 Powerball tickets worth $1M sold in Houston area

A play slip for the Power Ball lottery sits in a holder at a convenient store in Dallas, Thursday March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

HOUSTON – Houston-area residents purchased Powerball lottery tickets worth $1M at a Sugar Land Kroger and a Houston convenience store, Texas Lottery officials said.

The individuals bought Powerball tickets that matched five of the numbers picked in Saturday’s Powerball drawing -- 14, 20, 39, 65 and 67- though they did not match the Powerball drawn, which was 2.

One individual bought a Powerball ticket at a Sugar Land Kroger, located at 18861 University Blvd. and another individual purchased a Powerball ticket at a Houston Quick Stuff Convenience Store, located at 8055 North Sam Houston Pkwy.

Another Powerball ticket sold in Texas matched five of the numbers drawn Saturday. The ticket was purchased at Weimar Food Mart, located at 202 N Center St. in Weimar.

The winners can claim their prizes within 180 days of the draw date.

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $730 million after no one matched all five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday’s drawing. If a lottery player wins in the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 20 it would be the United State’s fifth-largest jackpot of all time, according to the Associated Press.