Car found in Harris County canal after woman admits to being involved in homicide, deputies say

HIGHLANDS, Texas – A car was pulled from a Harris County canal Thursday after a woman admitted to being involved in a homicide, deputies said.

According to investigators, a woman reported early Tuesday that her boyfriend had gone missing while going to pick up a friend of hers Monday night. She told investigators that she was talking to her boyfriend when she heard some commotion followed by the cellphone going dead. She described her boyfriend’s vehicle as a white Buick Lacrosse.

On Tuesday afternoon, investigators said, a woman, identified as 32-year-old Fransha Brooks, called 911 and reported that she had been involved in a homicide.

Fransha Brooks is seen in this June 5, 2011, mug shot. (Texas DPS)

Investigators said Brooks told detectives that she had shot a man several times and then drove a car, with his body inside, into a canal near Thompson and Jones roads.

Deputies said they searched the canal for two days and were able to locate the vehicle Thursday afternoon. The vehicle was pulled from the water and the body of 30-year-old Jonathan Tisby was found inside.

Brooks has been charged with murder and is being held at the Harris County Jail.

KPRC 2 has asked investigators for clarification on whether the woman who admitted to the crime is the same woman who reported her boyfriend missing.