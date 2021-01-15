16-year-old boy dies after shooting in Cypress, deputies say

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate scene where 16-yea-old boy was fatally shot outside a home in Cypress on Jan. 15, 2021.

CYPRESS, Texas – A 16-year-old boy is dead Friday after a shooting in Cypress, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported about 12:15 p.m. outside a home in the 20200 block of Baron Brook Drive.

The wounded teen was taken to Houston Methodist in the Katy area where he later died, deputies said.

The cause of the shooting is unclear.

Neighbors told investigators that the home is a “hangout house,” deputies said. Deputies said there were about 15 juveniles and an adult at the home at the time of the shooting.

Deputies said they are interviewing everyone who was at the home when the shooting happened.