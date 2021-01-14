Suspect rescued after jumping into Buffalo Bayou during police chase, officers say

HOUSTON – A suspect running from police jumped into Buffalo Bayou and had to be rescued Thursday, officers said.

Police said the incident happened on Allen Parkway near Sabine Street around 4 a.m.

Officers said they received a call about someone stealing tires when they spotted the suspect’s vehicle. The man refused to stop, police said.

A short time later, police said he got out of the vehicle, jumped into Buffalo Bayou, and tried to swim across.

Officers said they then had to throw him a rope to save him. Police said he starting getting hypothermia from the cold water.