Deer Park man in custody in shooting death of 28-year-old Atascocita man, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas – A man from Deer Park is behind bars after Baytown police said he shot and killed a 28-year-old man from Atascocita Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the Pecan Grove area of Baytown on Richard Street around 6: 26 p.m.

According to authorities, the victim, Marco Recio, had been visiting a woman when her ex-boyfriend showed up.

Recio and the 25-year-old man reportedly got in a verbal altercation. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot him, investigators said. Officers said Recio died at the scene.

Police said the man turned himself in to law enforcement. His identity has not been released.