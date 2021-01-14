4 homicides reported in Houston before noon Thursday

HOUSTON – Houston police detectives were busy Thursday investigating a rash of homicides in the city.

Police said four homicides were reported in Houston before noon.

Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Here’s what we know about each of the cases.

Heron Drive

Houston police said they are awaiting autopsy results to determine how a man who suffered head trauma died. The investigation was launched after 60-year-old Joseph Kasavage died at a hospital.

Detectives said they believe Kasavage and his killer were involved in a fight at a residence on Heron Drive about 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said they believe the killer is the one who drove Kasavage to the hospital.

Morris Street

Detectives said they were called about 7:10 a.m. to the 1700 block of Morris Street, near Hardy Street, after a person was found dead.

Investigators said a 58-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a man, who turned himself in to police.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released.

Rookin Street

Police said they were called to the 6000 block of Rookin Street about 9:50 a.m. after someone reported a shooting.

“Upon arrival they discovered a white male sitting in the driver side of his vehicle with apparently two gunshot wounds to his chest,” said Housotn Police Detective David Higgs.

“It does appear that gunshots did come from inside the car and we do believe that the complaint was with someone at the time of the shooting,” Higgs added.

Hillcroft Avenue

Police said a man was found fatally shot about 10:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Hillcroft Avenue, near Clarewood Drive. Police said they don’t have much information about the shooting.

“We have a witness that saw two Hispanic males, young in age, probably about early 20′s, chasing after this male,” said Houston police Detective Nina Sharp. “They chased him around the complex until he was found with these gunshot wounds.”

Police said there are no suspects or leads in the case.