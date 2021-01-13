Police identify body found in shed as missing Houston teen

Police identified the body of missing teen, 16-year-old Izaac Ramirez, who was last seen on Jan. 6, 2021 in the Houston area.

HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced Friday that the body of a missing teen found earlier this week has been identified as a missing Houston teen.

Izaac Ramirez, 16, was last seen on Jan. 6.

According to Acevedo, police found him at 610 John Alber Road on Monday. Houston police were dispatched to the home and were informed that a family member found the victim deceased inside a backyard shed, per a release.

“Please keep him and his family in your prayers,” Acevedo wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Sadly, we just learned that he's been identified as the teen found deceased at 610 John Alber Rd on Monday.....and now we ask anyone with info to contact our homicide division 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers.



Please keep him and his family in your prayers. https://t.co/gFlHXwWuVR — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 22, 2021

Previously, Ramirez’s father said the teen was last seen in the area of Little York and Art Streets by a Texaco, wearing a gray T-shirt with the Champion logo, black jeans and white and blue Jordan slides.

Investigators said there were no visible signs of trauma on his body.

An autopsy will be performed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.