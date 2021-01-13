Recall on brand of pet food expanded after more than 2 dozen dogs die, FDA says

A pet food recall has expanded after the Food and Drug Administration announced that more than two dozen dogs died after eating Sportmix brand dry kibble.

The FDA released a statement Monday saying the suspect ingredient is aflatoxin, a byproduct of a corn mold Aspergillus flavus, which, if consumed at high levels, can kill pets. According to the FDA, the recall includes corn-based kibble manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. at one of its Oklahoma factories.

The FDA said pet food brands with labels Pro Pac, Splash, Nunn, and Sportstrail, also listed under the Sportmix brand, are affected by the recall, adding that over 70 unconfirmed deaths were reported in connection to pets eating the brands.

While some dogs may show no signs initially, canines that have been poisoned by aflatoxin may be sluggish, develop jaundice, and experience gastrointestinal issues.

The list of recalled dry pet food products announced by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. on December 30, 2020 is:

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag Exp 03/02/22/05/L2 Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L2 Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

The FDA said on January 11, 2021, Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. expanded the recall to include all pet food products containing corn that were made in the firm’s Oklahoma plant and that expire on or before July 9, 2022. More than 1000 lot codes are affected so they are not listed individually.

Lots of the following pet food products have been recalled if the date/lot code includes an expiration date on or before “07/09/22” and includes “05” in the date/lot code, which identifies products made in the Oklahoma plant:

Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk, 40 lb. bag

Pro Pac Performance Puppy, 40 lb. bag

Splash Fat Cat 32%, 50 lb. bag

Nunn Better Maintenance, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag

Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag

Sportmix Maintenance, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix Maintenance, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix High Protein, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Stamina, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix Stamina, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Bite Size, 40 lb. bag

Sportmix Bite Size, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix High Energy, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix High Energy, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Premium Puppy, 16.5 lb. bag

Sportmix Premium Puppy, 33 lb. bag

Lot code information may be found on the back of bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in format “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM”

If you have one of the products listed above, but do not know the lot code or expiration date, FDA recommends that you stop feeding the product.