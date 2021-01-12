This is what you should NOT do with your old Christmas tree

The McKinney Fire Department is advising people to dispose of their trees in a safe way after responding to a this fire.

MCKINNEY, Texas – The McKinney Fire Department is offering some sage (or should we say pine) advice on how not to dispose of your Christmas tree following the holidays.

Their advice: don’t try to burn your tree indoors.

According to the department, they were called out to a fire Saturday morning because someone tried to burn their entire tree in their fireplace.

The image shows a scorched tree, fireplace and mantel. The photo was captioned with, “This is what happens when you try to burn a Christmas tree in a home fireplace.”

If you are not sure of what to do with your tree, there are plenty of places in the Houston area where you can dispose of your tree in a safe way.