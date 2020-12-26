Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Houston after the holidays

What goes up must come down

Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) will offer free Christmas tree recycling services through Jan. 31.

Houston residents can drop off their trees at one of 24 collections sites.

They can also recycle their trees by leaving them at the curb on their neighborhood’s specified tree waste collection day.

Only natural trees will be accepted, and residents must remove all ornaments, decorations, lights and stands. Trees sprayed with flocking (artificial snow) will not be accepted.

Open Monday - Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 18)

• Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Kingwood (Branch Library) - Bens View Lane & Bens Branch Drive

• Doss Park (gates close at 5 p.m.) - 2500 Frick Road

• Memorial Park (Ball Fields 4 and 5) - 7300 Memorial Drive

• T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West

• Ellington Airport Recycling Drop-off - Highway 3 & Brantley Road

Open Wednesday - Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed Jan. 1)

• Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.

• Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick

• Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer

• N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main

• Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 SW Freeway

• Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam

Open Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon (closed Jan. 1)

• Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.

• Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Drive

• Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond

• Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road

• Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6

• Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E

• Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway

• Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway

• Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe

• Living Earth - 20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney

• Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266, Dickinson

• Living Earth - 9306 FM 523, Freeport

For more information about SWMD and its tree recycling services, click here or call 3-1-1, the City of Houston’s Customer Service Helpline.