HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a cemetery in northeast Houston Tuesday.

Officers said the man’s body was found by workers at the Golden Gate Cemetery in the 8400 block of Hirsch Road.

According to investigators, there was a lot of cash surrounding the man when he was found. Investigators said a black Dodge Charger was parked nearby, but they are unsure if it belongs to the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.