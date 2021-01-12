Drugs recovered near scene of deadly shooting in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police said they discovered drugs and dozens of shell casings at the scene of what they believe was a deadly “drug deal gone bad” in southwest Houston Monday.

Officers said the shooting happened outside of the Ojos Locos Sports Cantina off the Southwest Freeway near Bissonnett around 9:30 p.m. That’s where police found a man shot in the parking lot along, with at least 8-10 lbs. of marijuana.

According to investigators, the victim was taken to the Ben Taub Hospital, where he later died. Investigators said 20 to 30 bullet casings were found at the scene, along with bullet holes in a Cricket Store nearby as well as several cars.

Officers said there were at least two suspects involved in the incident. There have been no arrests made, police said.