5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Jan. 12

Part of a wall at the Houston Federation of Teachers' building is seen damaged after a fire Jan. 11, 2021.

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Jan. 12:

1. FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after last week’s deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.

An internal FBI bulletin warned, as of Sunday, that the nationwide protests may start later this week and extend through Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, according to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to The Associated Press. Investigators believe some of the people are members of extremist groups, the officials said. The bulletin was first reported by ABC.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the bulletin said, according to one official. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Read more.

2. Explosion, fire at Houston teacher’s union building results in partial collapse

An explosion and fire Monday at the Houston Federation of Teachers’ building near the Gulfgate neighborhood resulted in a partial collapse of the building.

The fire was reported about 3 p.m. at 2704 Sutherland Drive, near Old Spanish Trail.

According to firefighters, people living in the area reported hearing a boom before seeing the fire.

Firefighters said most of the fire was in the back of the building.

Read more.

3. HISD cancels all non-varsity sports due to increase of coronavirus cases

Due to the increase of coronavirus cases, the Houston Independent School District announced Monday that it’s canceling all non-varsity and non-district events, including tournaments.

HISD officials said it will not participate in junior varsity or freshman games until further notice. District officials also said middle school cross country, football, swim and volleyball seasons will be suspended. Club sports are also suspended until further notice.

Officials said basketball, track and soccer games for middle schools are under evaluation.

Read more.

4. Bills aim to expand legality of marijuana in Texas this legislative session

There are no less than 20 bills up for consideration regarding marijuana this legislative session in Texas but don’t bet the farm that any of them will become law.

While both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have expressed interest in decriminalizing marijuana, which is often considered an early step in full legalization, John Baucum, legislative director for Republicans against Marijuana Prohibition, believes it is not enough to move the needle on the issue. He said he believes that without the governor and lieutenant governor on board, marijuana legalization in Texas is destined for failure.

Read more.

5. Did you get COVID-19 over the holidays? Harris County advises people to get tested due to potential exposure

Harris County Public Health is advising residents to get tested due to potential holiday COVID-19 exposure.

Heath officials said even if a person visited with family members during the holiday, they should still get tested. Officials said COVID-19 infections from Christmas and New Year’s will begin to show up in the next week or two.

According to health officials, it usually takes two to three weeks for symptoms to show after a person has been exposed to the virus. Officials said it’s important to get tested as those in the high risk community continue to get the vaccine in efforts to slow the spread.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in