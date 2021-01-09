HISD resumes food distribution at 3 locations this weekend

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District has re-started its Neighborhood Supersite food distribution program. The district ensures HISD students and families have continued access to good food.

On Saturday, the district will host three supersites from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Center and Sugar Grove Academy.

All sites provide seven days’ worth of student meals and family food boxes from the Houston Food Bank.

Student meals are available to any child between 1 and 18. Families must either have children in the car or provide a birth certificate or proof of enrollment in any school district.

January Neighborhood Supersite Distribution Schedule:

Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th St.

Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Center, 6801 Bennington St.

Sugar Grove Academy, 8405 Bonhomme

For a complete list of distribution times and locations, visit HoustonISD.org/StudentMeals.