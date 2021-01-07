Liberty County swears in two women, including first-ever female District Attorney in historic ceremony

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – History was made during Monday’s swearing-in ceremony as two women take up two county positions never been held by a woman before.

The county swore in Jennifer Bergman, who was elected as District Attorney and Tammy Bishop as Constable Precinct #1, the county said in a news release.

“Guess how many female district attorneys we have had in the last 175 years. Zero,” 253rd State District Judge Chap Cain said during the ceremony. “This is history, ladies and gentlemen...It is history that is long, long, long overdue.”

In total, 13 candidates were sworn in on Monday, five of then being newly-elected officials.

According to Bluebonnet News, Bergman held a Bible that belonged to her mother’s side of the family, as both of her mother’s parents served as Liberty County Pct. 3 Commissioners.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of Liberty County,” she said in a statement. “I have always had a servant’s heart and I will continue to do that. I am blessed to call Liberty County my home and I look forward to doing everything I can to make you proud.”