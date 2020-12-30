Turner says he plans to receive COVID-19 vaccine next week

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that he is scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Turner will join a growing group of state and local leaders who are hoping to set an example and encourage those who are reluctant to get the vaccine by publicly receiving it. He said he is scheduled to be vaccinated Monday.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Turner emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and the impact leaders can make in their communities.

“It makes a difference,” Turner said. “It makes a difference when people see those who they have voted for and those who represent them stepping up.”

According to Turner, Blacks and Hispanics are some of the hardest-hit communities by the coronavirus in Houston. People in these communities can also be reluctant to get vaccinated, Turner said.

The mayor shared a conversation he had with a colleague who he said told him that if he got the vaccine then so would she.

“She said, ‘Well, when you take it, mayor, then I’ll be willing to take it,’” Turner said.

Turner has long said he planned to publicly receive the vaccine as soon as he is eligible.