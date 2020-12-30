Man accused of kidnapping woman at gunpoint in north Liberty County, deputies say

Abel Fajardo (right) is seen in an image released by the Liberty County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 30, 2020. A pickup he is believed to be driving is seen at left.

HOUSTON – Deputies are searching for a man accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint Tuesday night in north Liberty County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The kidnapping was reported in Plum Grove on County Road 3404.

Deputies said the victim, Erika Rios Valdez, 32, was outside around 9:30 p.m. unhooking a food service trailer from her vehicle when an acquaintance drove up in his truck, pointed a gun at the victim and forced her into his truck.

Deputies said the suspect, 38-year-old Abel Fagardo, was driving a 2005 GMC white dually diesel 4x4 pickup with an Illinois license plate 2816533B. Deputies said on the back window of the pickup is the word “Duramax.”

Pickup with an Illinois license plate 2816533B involved in armed kidnapping in north Liberty County, deputies said (Liberty County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the brother of Valdez chased Fagardo but lost him.

Valdez is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120lbs. Deputies said she has brown eyes, brown hair with blonde highlights and was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 or call the Multicounty Crime Stoppers at 1-800-393-7867.