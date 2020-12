HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Alief on Monday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 8:26 p.m. in the 8000 block of Cook Road.

Police said officers responded to reports of a man’s body lying in the street. Police said the 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the shooting is unknown and no arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.