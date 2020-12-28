73ºF

Here’s where you can watch New Year’s Eve fireworks in Houston

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

As a long and challenging year comes to an end, some people are looking forward to celebrating everything they have overcome in 2020.

Some major annual events are not taking place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are few places where you can watch a public fireworks display.

Here are three events happening in Houston:

NYE Houston

Cost: Free entry until 11 p.m.

When: Starting 7 p.m. on Dec. 31

Address: 2401 San Jacinto St., Houston, Texas

New Years Celebration with BIGNOYZZ

Cost: $10

When: Starting 7 p.m. on Dec. 31

Address: 3333 Farm to Market 359, Richmond, Texas

New Year’s Eve at The Barn

Cost: $35

When: Starting 8 p.m. on Dec. 31

Address: 16416 Mueschke Road, Cypress, Texas

Do you know of other public fireworks displays in the area? Drop them in the comments.

