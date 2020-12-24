Man arrested in connection with an attack that left a bartender with stitches

HOUSTON – Police announced that they have arrested the man they say is responsible for attacking a bartender who asked him to put on a mask.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo shared a tweet saying the suspect had been “apprehended and charged with assault and bodily injury.

According to the bar manager, the man became angry after being reminded to put on a mask and attacked the bartender as he was coming out of the bathroom.

“It was just so fast. It was so fast. We all had barely any time to react,” said Lindsay Beale, general manager of Grand Prize Bar.

Joshua Vaughan was hit in the head with a bar glass and had to be rushed to a hospital, where he received 10 stitches.