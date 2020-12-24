Have you seen him? Search underway for missing 4-year-old

Marceliano Pinkney was last seen on Dec. 15 leaving the Greyhound bus station in Main Street and Gray Street in the downtown area.

HOUSTON – Authorities need help locating a child who has been missing for over a week.

Officials did not say what kind of clothing the 4-year-old was wearing. They described him as a Black or Black Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes.

He weighs about 60 pounds and s about 4 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 and or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.