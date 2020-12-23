Mom, 11 children displaced after fire rips through northwest Harris County home

A mother and her 11 children are left without a home for the holidays after a massive fire devastated their house.

HOUSTON – A mother and her 11 children are left without a home for the holidays after a massive fire devastated their house.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the Lake Point subdivision on Pinewood Trace Lane near West Little York, authorities said.

Cpt. Daniel Arizpe with the Cy-Fair Fire Department said the fire started in the garage and quickly spread into the attic. Crews were able to put the flames out quickly, and while all 12 people inside were able to get out safely, Arizpe said the home is not going to be livable.

“Unfortunately, this family lost their home tonight,” Arizpe said. “…It was a garage fire that spread to the attic, so most of the fire and damage was above. Unfortunately, those things come down and damage.”

Arizpe said is it a good thing no one got hurt, but it is still tragic and unfortunate this happened, especially with Christmas right around the corner. Luckily, Arizpe said firefighters were able to save the majority of the items inside.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the family, which consists of a mother and her 11 children ranging in age from months to 18 years old. The family did not have any pets, Arizpe said.

Arizpe said investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but it believed to have started in the garage.