Ask 2: If a person has received the COVID vaccine or has antibodies after recovery, do they still need to wear a mask?

Question: If a person has received the COVID vaccine or has antibodies after recovery, do they still need to wear a mask?

Answer: Despite the approved Moderna and Pfizer vaccines offering about 95% efficacy at preventing serious illness, those who get vaccinated for COVID-19 or have antibodies will need to continue wearing a mask.

Individuals who receive the coronavirus vaccine or have antibodies still pose a small risk of potentially becoming infected without showing symptoms and could silently spread the virus within their communities, according to The New York Times.

According to Harris County Public Health, in order to offer the best protection from COVID-19, the community must wear masks, social distance and wash their hands often, regardless of whether the person is vaccinated.

