Precinct 1 Constable’s Office spreads much-needed holiday cheer with toy drive

HOUSTON – ‘Twas (a few nights) before Christmas and all through the NRG center families packed cars with smiles on their faces.

“I think it’s because it’s been a hard time, and I’m tired of not smiling you know,” said one mother. “To get toys for our kids even though we were not able to, and to have people think about us, this has just been amazing.”

The line stretched long for presents, and while Christmas may be days away, Christmas cheer is already here.

“I wish I had more toys to give away,” said Precinct One Constable, Alan Rosen. Rosen partnered with Trustee-elect, Harris County Board of Education, Erica Davis and Texas State Senator John Whitmire. Together they helped raise thousands of dollars for the toy giveaway.

“I hope everyone leaves here today with a message of hope,” said Rosen.

The only requirement is that parents arrive with their children, aged 3-11, at NRG center. Toys will be given away as long as they last.