Harris County Public Health to receive first shipment of Moderna vaccine this week

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

HOUSTON – More coronavirus vaccines are on the way to Houston.

This week, Harris County Public Health is expected to receive its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization on Friday.

According to Harris County Public Health, it is receiving 3,000 doses to vaccinate hospital workers and residents at long-term healthcare facilities, followed by first responders and essential workers.

The Moderna vaccine is a part of the shipment of vaccine for Harris County, following the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine that arrived last week.

Both vaccines will be administered first to vulnerable and frontline populations which include long-term health care facilities and hospital staff per the Texas COVID-19 Vaccination plan.

According to Harris County Public Health, the vaccine won’t be widely available for Harris County residents until 2021.

Once it is, residents will be able to receive the vaccine through more than 1,100 providers in Harris County including clinics, doctor’s offices, safety-net health clinics, and pharmacies.